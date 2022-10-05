One person found dead in Lamoine

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on the Shore Road in Lamoine.

The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The man has been brought to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be conducted, and they are also working to confirm the identity of the individual, the release states.

According to the release, there is no danger to the public, but no additional information was provided.