HOWLAND, Maine — One person is dead following a single-car crash in Howland on I-95 Wednesday.

Maine State Police said the crash happened the afternoon of June 19, according to the state's public safety spokesperson, Steve McCausland.

The crash took place at mile 213 on the northbound side. As a result, one of the two northbound lanes was closed for a period of time while troopers investigated the crash.

Both lanes have reopened, according to McCausland.

There is no further information at this time.