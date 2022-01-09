One person dead, two hospitalized after crash in Arundel

This crash remains under investigation.

ARUNDEL, Maine — A man is dead and two other people are in the hospital following a crash in Arundel Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the York County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Old Post Road and Log Cabin Road.

In a press release Sunday, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said, Christopher Rush, 66, of Benedicta, was driving a Hyundai when he pulled up to the intersection of Old Post Road and Log Cabin Road facing southbound. He was accompanied by one passenger, Isiah Rush, 29.

Joann Lapalme, 64, of Kennebunk, was driving her Lexus westbound on Log Cabin Road from Kennebunkport towards Route 1 in Arundel.

King tells NEWS CENTER that the two cars collided at the intersection causing both cars to spin around.

Christopher Rush was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Isaiah Rush and Joann Lapalme were also taken to Maine Medical Center. NEWS CENTER Maine does not have information on their condition.