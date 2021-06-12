One person dead after crash in Monmouth

The crash shut down a portion of Route 202 near the Monmouth-Winthrop line for hours.

MONMOUTH, Maine — One person is dead following a crash on Route 202 near the Monmouth-Winthrop line Monday night.

Winthrop Police told NEWS CENTER Maine the route was closed for several hours as local and state police worked to reconstruct the scene. It was opened back up to traffic shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Officials would not confirm any specific details about the nature of the crash or its cause.

More details are expected to be released Tuesday morning, according to police.