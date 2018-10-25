NORRIDGEWOCK (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- In 2011, Julie Persons started a blog. Named "The Adventures of Claudia", it became an outlet for her artistic side. Pairing her love of photography with the modern digital world, Persons soon found solace in nature. She found not just a soothing peace, but a platform to express wisdom.

Claudia is a 3-inch tall porcelain doll. Persons takes her into the woods with her camera, and takes pictures of Claudia in different moments and poses. On some photos, Persons places a phrase that empower, or force you to laugh out loud. Others cheer you up.

Watch our profile above to learn more.

© NEWS CENTER Maine