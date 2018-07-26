PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Over one million gallons of partially-treated sewage managed to end up in Casco Bay off the city's East End.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the leak is believed to have started around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning at Portland Water District's East End Treatment Facility. By the time facility operators discovered and stopped the leak, they estimate over one million gallons of material had entered the bay.

Heads up: we have a washout on the Eastern Prom Trail as a result of an overflow at the sewage treatment plant. Trail is closed for now and barricades are out. #PortlandME pic.twitter.com/2rbgZod6at — City of Portland, ME (@CityPortland) July 26, 2018

As a precaution, the city evacuated and closed East End beach.

The overflow also washed away a portion of a fitness trail next to the facility. City officials say they will begin cleanup and reconstruction shortly, and hope to have the path open soon.

Update: Trail will be closed until Wednesday, 8/1. Contractor will work all weekend. East End Beach has been closed for swimming & remain closed until water test results are available tomorrow. Trail detour signs will be going up soon to direct people around. #PortlandME https://t.co/jjBx6YBev0 — City of Portland, ME (@CityPortland) July 26, 2018

The timing of this has become problematic for the YMCA of Southern Maine. On Saturday is their annual Peaks to Portland swim, whose course crosses into the body of water where the sewage entered.

Organizers haven't canceled the race, but are waiting for more details to float to the surface.

The organization recently tweeted that this year's event was the largest yet, with 600 swimmers registered to participate.

With 600 swimmers, our Peaks to Portland Swim to Benefit Kids is our largest event of the year, and it’s just 1 week away!



Want to get involved? There’s still time to sign up as a volunteer! Learn more below. https://t.co/7q2BYTes43 — YMCAofSouthernMaine (@YMCA_SouthernME) July 21, 2018

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says it has collected samples from East End Beach and are testing for contaminates. The DEP says the results won't be ready until Friday.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the overflow. They're also investigating a possibility that heavy rains that hit Portland Wednesday evening may have led to the release.

