LEWISTON, Maine — One man has died after a motorcycle accident in Lewiston Thursday evening.

The Lewiston Police Department confirmed the crash occurred around 5:56 p.m. on June 6. It happened near the corner of North Temple Street and Orchard Circle.

There was only one person involved in the crash. No one else was injured.

No roads are closed at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.