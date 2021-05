Police say Jason Mitsin was the only person involved and died as a result of the crash

ORNEVILLE, Maine — Police are investigating a deadly Saturday morning crash in Orneville. Officials at the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office say the call came in a little before 10:00 a.m.

The crash happened on Mccorrison Rd. Officials say one pickup truck was involved and the driver, 47-year-old Jason Mitsin died in the crash.