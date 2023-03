The Newport Fire Department responded to a house fire call on Mullen Road Sunday morning. Officials say 54-year-old Allen Easley died in the fire.

NEWPORT, Maine — According to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, one man died in a house fire Sunday morning in Newport.

Crews responded to the call at Mullen Rd. on Sunday morning. Officials said two people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The homeowner survived, but her 54-year-old son Allen Easley died in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate at 10 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.