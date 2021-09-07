One Mainer dies, another injured in NH motorcycle crash

Jessica Frost of East Baldwin died at the scene and James White of South Casco sustained minor injuries.

CHATHAM, N.H. — One Mainer died and another suffered minor injuries after a motorcycle crash on Hurricane Mountain Road near Chatham, New Hampshire.

It happened Saturday around 7:26 p.m., according to a release from New Hampshire's Conway Police Department.

Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei said Jessica Frost, 23, of East Baldwin died at the scene while James White, 43, of South Casco suffered minor injuries.

Police said White was taken into custody and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and negligent homicide. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, according to Mattei.

Investigators determined Frost was the passenger and White was the driver of the motorcycle, which left the road and struck a group of trees, according to police.