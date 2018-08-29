AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile virus in York County.

Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory (HETL) confirmed the presence of WNV in a single mosquito pool (a collection which contains between 1-50 mosquitoes) collected on August 21st, 2018 in the town of Kittery in York county.

Earlier this week Maine CDC announced an adult from Cumberland County was diagnosed with WNV.

The origin of the virus is unknown, as the person travelled to several other states during the time prior to developing symptoms. The individual became ill in early August while on a cross-country road trip.

The person was hospitalized and is recovering. This is the first case of WNV diagnosed in a Maine resident since 2015.

“West Nile is widespread throughout the United States right now,” said Dr. Siiri Bennett, Maine’s state epidemiologist; “Mainers should remember to take precautions against being bitten.”

