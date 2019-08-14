TRENTON, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police were called to a 3 car crash in Trenton Wednesday morning.

Trooper Travis Chapman said a Buick Sedan driven by Ashot Tadevosyan, 59 of Bangor, crossed the center line and struck the rear of a vehicle driving North.

Tadevosyan’s car then crossed back over the center line and struck the Southbound guardrail and bounced off. Chapman said the car then crossed the center line again and struck an Audi SUV head-on.

Tadevosyan suffered minor injuries in the crash and was having a medical episode, Chapman said. The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

The road was open to one lane while the investigation was ongoing. Trooper Chapman said the accident investigation is ongoing.

Maine State Police

Occupants of all vehicles were wearing their seat belts.