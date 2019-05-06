SCARBOROUGH, Maine — One person was injured and taken to the hospital after a crash in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

The Maine Turnpike Authority sent out a notice about the crash at mile 40 southbound around 3:21 p.m. The crash caused delays between Exit 36 and 42 and blocked the right lane at mile 41 southbound.

Lanes reopened around 3:43 p.m., and the crash alert was lifted around 5:03 p.m.

The Scarborough Fire Department confirmed Tuesday evening that one person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Officials could not release details about the crash or the extent of the person's injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes made available.