One injured in Wiscasset crash involving vehicle transporting mobile home

The mobile home had to be demolished at the scene and put into dumpsters in order to clear the roadway, police said.

WISCASSET, Maine — One man was injured in a crash in Wiscasset Wednesday morning that involved a commercial vehicle transporting a mobile home.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Wiscasset police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash involving injuries on Bath Road in the area of Grover's Auto, a news release from the Wiscasset Police Department said.

An initial investigation into the crash revealed 25-year-old Ryan Graffam, of Friendship, was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang south on Bath Road, according to the release.

At the same time, Ronald Cunliffe, 33, of Marble, Pennsylvania, was driving north on Bath Road in a 1992 Peterbilt truck hauling a mobile home. Police said Cunliffe was on his way to Boggs Mobile Homes in Warren.

"Cunliffe was advised by his flagging vehicle which was traveling ahead of him to watch out for a Ford hugging the centerline," the release stated.

Cunliffe then saw Graffam's Ford Mustang cross the centerline into his lane, police said.

"Cunliffe pulled his truck as far right as possible to avoid a head-on collision with Graffam," the release said. "Graffam missed the truck but struck the left front corner of the mobile home."

The impact with the mobile home caused Graffam's vehicle to continue down the side of the mobile home and partially underneath it until hitting the rear axles and deflecting away, according to the release. Graffam's vehicle then came to rest up against a set of guardrails, police said.

The Wiscasset Fire Department had to remove Graffam from the vehicle, and he was taken by Wiscasset EMS to Midcoast Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. Once at Midcoast Hospital, Graffam was flown to Maine Medical Center, police said.

No information was immediately available about whether or not Cunliffe sustained any injuries in the crash.

Following the crash, Bath Road was closed to traffic for around six hours. The mobile home had to be demolished at the scene and put into dumpsters in order to clear the roadway, according to the release.

A Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office reconstruction team responded to reconstruct the crash, and a Maine State Police commercial vehicle unit and an assistant district attorney were also called to the scene.

Wiscasset Fire/EMS, Wiscasset Public Works, Lincoln County District Attorney's Office, Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, and MaineDOT all assisted Wiscasset police on scene.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.