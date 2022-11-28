Community members assist during crash, vehicle fire in Topsham

Several citizens assisted to remove both the driver and her two-month-old son from the vehicle after the crash.

TOPSHAM, Maine — One woman was injured after a single-vehicle crash into a tree, resulting in a vehicle fire in Topsham on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., Topsham Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a vehicle crash and fire on Middlesex Road near the Bowdoinham town line, according to a Facebook post made by the Topsham Police Department.

Crews discovered a 2006 Toyota Sienna van on fire when they arrived at the scene. Prior to their arrival, both occupants of the vehicle had reportedly been removed by several citizens who had stopped to assist.

Amanda Campbell was among those who rushed to help.

"By the time we were beating on the windows trying to get into the vehicle to get to these folks there had to be at least a dozen other random good samaritan folks who stopped because it was the right thing to do," Campbell said.

Kyndric Stewart, 25, of Lewiston suffered injuries including a broken leg and other internal injuries, police said. She was reportedly brought to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston in addition to her two-year-old son who was believed to be uninjured.

"It could have ended very differently if we hadn't all come together," Campbell said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.