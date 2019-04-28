WATERVILLE, Maine — One in five Mainers will experience sexual violence in their lifetime — That’s according to the “Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center.”

In Waterville on Sunday, the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center held its annual “One in five-K” event at Thomas College.

More than 550 runners took off just after nine o’clock to raise awareness of sexual violence and funds to provide free support groups and one-on-one counseling right here at home.

NEWS CENTER Maine anchor Lindsey Mills emceed the event and before the runners took off around Waterville, each of them *wearing* a powerful message.

“One in five bibs are in the color teal which is sexual assault awareness color and so when you see the sea of 550 people and every fifth bib is teal, it’s a visual that you can’t deny is powerful.“ says Donna Strickler, Executive. Director at the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center

Free and confidential support is available twenty-four hours a day — seven days a week through the “Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center” at 1-800-871-7741.

Strickler says — you do *not* have to be in a crisis to call.