BERWICK, Maine — Captain Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department has died from his injuries after fighting a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Berwick Friday.

16 fire departments from Maine and N.H. responded to the fire at 10 Bell Street March 1. It was called in around 11 a.m., according to Tim Wilder, Asst. Fire Chief of the Rochester Fire Department.

Wilder said all of the residents inside of the building at the time of the fire are safe. Four other firefighters were treated at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover for injuries Friday, but they have since been released.

"Obviously you can see this was a difficult situation for all of the fire departments that responded to this event," said Maine State Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas. "I tip my hat to every single one of them for the work that they put into saving their own, trying to make as much progress as possible, and saving any lives of the public who lived there."

Wilder said he had met Barnes before and praised the brave work that led up to the Berwick paramedic's final moments.

"Like anyone in the fire service, their heart’s into it. This is what they do. This is probably the worse thing we could ever do or go through in our careers – something certainly none of us want to do," said Wilder. "But moving forward, we’ll handle it professionally with the courtesy of the family and friends in mind."

Berwick Town Manager Steven Eldridge described the apartment building as an older, three-floor apartment building in a residential neighborhood. The roof of the building collapsed during the fire, which had escalated to a four-alarm fire by 11:30 a.m.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is still ongoing. Wilder said the department could not release any further details at this time.