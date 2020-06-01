PEMBROKE, Maine — A crash in Pembroke on Sunday left one person dead and two others in the hospital.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car accident happened on Front Street.

They also said, at the time of the call, life flight was not available to respond.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Maine State Police are investigating the crash.

RELATED: Father dies days after crash that killed son, injured wife

RELATED: Two dead after single-car crash in Augusta

RELATED: 83-year-old, 14-year-old, killed on Rt 1 in Columbia











