One dead, two injured following three-car crash in Buxton

BUXTON, Maine — A 37-year-old man is dead and two others are injured after a three-car crash on Narragansett Trail in Buxton Monday afternoon.

Buxton police and fire personnel responded to the crash at the crash on Narragansett Trail (Route 202) at its intersection with Pease Road around 12:10 p.m. Monday. Police say the crash was reported as a rollover with possible entrapment.

Buxton Fire-Rescue arrived on scene and determined that a 37-year-old male driver had died. Police are not releasing his identity until the next of kin is properly notified.

Another driver, 80-year-old Patrick Devroy of Buxton, had to be extricated from his vehicle, which was on its side. He was then taken to Maine Medical Center.

The third driver, 47-year-old Kevin Aceto of South Berwick, had minor injuries and was also taken to Maine Medical Center.

Buxton Police say they will be investigating this crash with the assistance of a Maine State Police Crash Reconstruction Specialist. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when available.

Narragansett Trail was closed to traffic for approximately 2 and a half hours while the crash was being investigated.