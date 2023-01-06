One dead, one injured in head-on crash on Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. Friday and involved two vehicles, according to Sagadahoc County dispatch.

WOOLWICH, Maine — Police and emergency personnel are at the scene of a head-on crash in the area of the Sagadahoc Bridge northbound on Route 1 in Woolwich.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. Friday and involved two vehicles, Sagadahoc County dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The crash reportedly occurred near Dairy Queen, a Facebook post from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office said.

One driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel A. Merry told NEWS CENTER Maine. The condition of injuries sustained by the other driver is unknown at this time, Merry said.

No lanes are shut down at this time, and traffic is flowing slowly through one lane in both directions, dispatch said.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

