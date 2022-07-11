One dead in Somerville motorcycle crash

Michael Hutchins, 47, reportedly veered off of Valley Road and struck several small trees, a release says.

SOMERVILLE, Maine — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving one motorcycle on Valley Road in Somerville on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., according to a news release issued by Lt. Brendan W. Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Hutchins, 47, of Somerville was reportedly traveling southbound on Valley Road operating a 2002 Honda Shadow motorcycle, the release states. While driving southbound, Hutchins' motorcycle veered off the road and struck a grove of small trees.

According to the release, Hutchins died on the scene from his injuries.

The release said the crash took place about 1 mile south of the Route 17 intersection on Valley Road, and that Hutchins was wasn't wearing any protective clothing or a helmet.

Officials are investigating speed and alcohol as causes of the crash, the release said.

During the investigation, Valley Road was closed for about two hours and traffic was directed to alternate routes by the Somerville Fire Department, according to the release.

Kane wrote in the release that anyone who witnessed the event is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 207-882-7332 or emailing bkane@lincolnso.me.

