x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Local man dies in fatal crash in Sanford

Samuel Hammond, 29, of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford police and fire departments responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at about 8 a.m. Monday, according to a release issued from the Sanford Police Department.

The incident occurred at the intersection of School Street and Alfred Road and involved a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 and a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, Lt. Matthew Gagné said in the release. 

The operator of the Jetta, 29-year-old Samuel Hammond of Sanford, was pronounced dead at the scene after officials from the Sanford police and fire departments rendered aid. 

The driver of the Dodge Ram was uninjured, according to the release. 

The incident is still under investigation. No further information has been released at this time. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

There are countless personal finance apps. Here’s how to find one that’s right for you.