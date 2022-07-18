Local man dies in fatal crash in Sanford

Samuel Hammond, 29, of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release.

SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford police and fire departments responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at about 8 a.m. Monday, according to a release issued from the Sanford Police Department.

The incident occurred at the intersection of School Street and Alfred Road and involved a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 and a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, Lt. Matthew Gagné said in the release.

The operator of the Jetta, 29-year-old Samuel Hammond of Sanford, was pronounced dead at the scene after officials from the Sanford police and fire departments rendered aid.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was uninjured, according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.