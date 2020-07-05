PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police say one man is dead after a two-car crash early Thursday morning in Portland.
Police say 81-year-old Nicholas Hemp was driving a 2005 Lincoln Town Car on Veranda St. at the I-295 South interchange and collided with a 2015 Toyota RAV4, which was operated by Chun Ying Xu of Freeport.
Portland Police responded to the scene of the crash at 7:38 a.m.
Hemp, of Cumberland Foreside, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation. Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Portland Police at (207) 874-8532.
