PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police say one man is dead after a two-car crash early Thursday morning in Portland.

Police say 81-year-old Nicholas Hemp was driving a 2005 Lincoln Town Car on Veranda St. at the I-295 South interchange and collided with a 2015 Toyota RAV4, which was operated by Chun Ying Xu of Freeport.

Portland Police responded to the scene of the crash at 7:38 a.m.

Hemp, of Cumberland Foreside, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Portland Police at (207) 874-8532.

RELATED: Madison woman severely injured following single-car crash Palmyra

RELATED: Police identify victim of single-vehicle rollover into Scarborough Marsh

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories people are reading: