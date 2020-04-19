BANGOR, Maine — One person is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Bangor.

Bangor Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Union St. and Davis Rd. around 11 a.m. Saturday.

No one involved in the crash has been identified pending the notification of family. An investigation is ongoing.

