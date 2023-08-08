x
Machias woman dies in Jonesboro crash

Diana O'Neal, 68, of Machias, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Credit: NCM

JONESBORO, Maine — At about 12:45 p.m., state troopers responded to a report of a fatal crash on Route 1 in Jonesboro near the Columbia Falls town line, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

"The initial investigation indicates that 69-year-old Lenore Faulkingham of Whitneyville was traveling east on Route 1 in Jonesboro in a 2018 Chevrolet pickup when she crossed the center line of the road and struck a 2003 Subaru Forester being operated by 62-year-old Tammy O’Neal of Machias," the release stated.

O'Neal's sister, 68-year-old Diana O'Neal, of Machias, who was a passenger in the Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene, Moss said.

Faulkingham, as well as her 15-year-old grandson, were taken to Down East Community Hospital in Machias for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the release. Tammy O'Neal was also taken to the same hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Jonesboro Fire Department assisted state troopers at the scene, Moss said. 

The crash remains under investigation.

