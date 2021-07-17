FOUND: 24-year-old man who missed last two doses of seizure medication now safe, Old Town Police say

Police said they found Daniel Hartford Saturday evening and he was safe.

OLD TOWN, Maine — UPDATE: Old Town Police say Daniel Hartford was found safe earlier Saturday evening.

Old Town Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 24-year-old man who they say could be in medical distress.

Police said Daniel Hartford has not been seen since Friday and that he missed his last two doses of his seizure medication.

They say he is 6'0", 270 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Daniel was last seen wearing Khaki shorts and a blue sweatshirt. They say he may have a blue backpack with a basketball in it.

Police say he was last seen in Old Town at his home where he lives with a caretaker. She was the person who reported him missing to police.

They say he may be headed to Orono, but that it is unclear why he left his home. Police say there was not history or an argument.

Police said Daniel's cell phone is shut off and that his mother is trying to get access to his phone records so they can get a better idea of where he may be.

Please contact the Old Town Police Department at 207-827-3984 with any information.