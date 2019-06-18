OLD TOWN, Maine — The Old Town mill that's been closed for about three and a half years will reopen next month.

Chinese based ND Paper bought the mill in October and have been working to get it opened since then.

The mill isn't open yet, but there's a lot of activity in Old Town.

The company has already hired almost all of its 130 employees and there are hundreds of contractors on site.

ND Paper received more than a thousand job applications.

"I think I didn't know what to expect, to be honest, I don't think we knew what to expect. But safe to say we were very, very, very pleased with the process and the amount of interest of people working back at the mill," Brian Boland of ND Paper said.

Some of these employees worked at the mill before it closed, others are brand new.

"The state of Maine has had some very unfortunate luck with keeping paper mills alive. We've had so many shut down in the last 3-4 years and unfortunately those people were displaced and we had the opportunity to talk to some of those people at the shutdown mill as well," Boland said. "It's more than just dollars and cents, it's about revitalizing a community and injecting some life back into the state. That's very, very gratifying."

The mill will hold a formal reopening in August.