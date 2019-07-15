OLD TOWN, Maine — Multiple crews responded Monday to a fire at the ND Paper mill in Old Town.

One of the mill's boilers, No. 5, ignited some "smudge" in the vent going to the roof, causing the fire, an ND Paper spokeswoman told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Earlier, the spokeswoman said the fire was "believed to have started from some dried up debris that started smoldering."

Exactly what ignited the fire and how it happened both remained under investigation just after noontime Monday.

No injuries were reported, according to the spokeswoman.

Crews from Bradley and Glenburn assisted Old Town.

ND Paper is located along the Penobscot River near the old site of the Great Works Dam, which came down in 2012.

RELATED: Old mill, Old Town, new owners

RELATED: Sale of Rumford mill to ND Paper is a done deal

The mill, shuttered in October 2015, was scheduled to re-open this month.

RELATED: Old Town Mill set to reopen next month

RELATED: Old Town mill still on track for reopening