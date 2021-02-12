Old Town church shoe sale brings in a big crowd

The fundraiser for Holy Family Catholic Church will support community suppers, the food pantry, and Thanksgiving and Christmas programs

OLD TOWN, Maine — A church in Old Town is doing something a little different to raise money for its food cupboard this holiday season with the help of a local footwear distributor.

The thrift shop at Holy Family Catholic Church was contacted by Phoenix footwear, a local footwear distributor that wanted to donate 2,200 pairs of women's shoes.

Shop manager Barber Falls immediately said yes, and she was glad she did Thursday morning when she found 75 people lined up outside the store before it opened.

"I decided let’s have a three-day sale in the church hall and this is what came about," Falls said. "What woman — unfortunately, they are all women's shoes — but what woman doesn’t want a pair of shoes for $10? And these shoes are high-quality shoes."

Falls said the fundraiser is important because the church ministry supports community suppers, the food pantry, and puts on Thanksgiving and Christmas programs for the people in the area.

The shoe sale will continue 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.