Old Port landmark pub with toucan mural may be demolished

PORTLAND, Maine — The company that bought the building that housed a landmark Irish pub in Portland’s Old Port neighborhood has applied for a demolition permit for the property.
The pub Brian Boru closed in 2019 and the building was purchased by a subsidiary of the mutual insurance company MEMIC. The Portland Press Herald reports the company applied for a demolition permit for the bright red building on June 2.
A feature of the building is a large mural on one side showing a toucan in flight with two pints of Guinness balanced on its beak.
City officials say they are awaiting additional information before approving the permit.
"While we recognize that a lot of people, including many of us, have some wonderful memories and long-standing friendships that started at the bar, the opportunity to buy the vacated parcel addressed some of our short-term parking needs which made us a natural candidate," Senior Vice President of External Affairs of The MEMIC Group Tony Payne said in a statement Monday. "We have been a Portland downtown employer since 1993 and have made significant investments in historic preservation. We always have done our level best to be a contributor to Portland’s quality of life. Whatever we do with the land going forward will be in keeping with Portland’s exciting future. We also have been advised by real estate professionals that the building impairs the possibility of being creative with the land’s ultimate use."
Payne said MEMIC is talking with the city of Portland to explore their options, "including the best future use of the property beyond simply parking."
Portland City Councilor At-Large Ali Pious said in a tweet Monday that he's asked about what the city council can do to prevent the building from being demolished.