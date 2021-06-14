Old Port landmark pub with toucan mural may be demolished

"While we recognize that a lot of people, including many of us, have some wonderful memories and long-standing friendships that started at the bar, the opportunity to buy the vacated parcel addressed some of our short-term parking needs which made us a natural candidate," Senior Vice President of External Affairs of The MEMIC Group Tony Payne said in a statement Monday. "We have been a Portland downtown employer since 1993 and have made significant investments in historic preservation. We always have done our level best to be a contributor to Portland’s quality of life. Whatever we do with the land going forward will be in keeping with Portland’s exciting future. We also have been advised by real estate professionals that the building impairs the possibility of being creative with the land’s ultimate use."