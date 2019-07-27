STANDISH, Maine — An Old Orchard Beach man was killed late Friday night when his motorcycle collided with a cluster of trees along Pequawket Trail in Standish.

Edward Hawkins Jr., 50, was identified Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office as the operator of the 1990 Suzuki 600.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of 170 Pequawket Tr., also known as Route 113, not far from Watchic Lake.

Standish fire/rescue and county deputies found Hawkins dead beside the bike at the scene, the sheriff's office said Saturday. Cumberland County Sheriff's Capt. Don Goulet said Hawkins was wearing a helmet at the time the crash.

The operator's name was initially held Saturday pending notification of family. As of Monday, the crash presumably remained under investigation.