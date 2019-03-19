OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The death of an Old Orchard Beach man is under investigation by both state and local police.

William Popplewell's death was first reported at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

The 65-year-old died at an apartment at 5 Boisvert St., officials said.

His death is being considered suspicious.

Investigators were questioning Popplewell's roommate.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

The results of an autopsy scheduled for earlier that morning had not yet been released.