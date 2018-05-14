BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A new place to hang out and watch movies is coming to downtown Bangor.

Owner of Queen City Cinemas, Josh Moulton, and crew are hurrying sometimes without electricity to put the final touches on the business.

Moulton says this idea came together as he was looking at his 1,200-movie collection and wanted to share it. Moulton has everything from classic to foreign films to superhero movies. Queen City Cinemas will offer to two movie theaters, room for board games and a room for classic video games.

”At first I was a little afraid that people will be like you moving your living room downtown and now charging people to come hang out. So I decided to lean into it and I building the best living room ever and you can bring your family and friends or a larger group hang out with and play board games and I’ll clean up after you," says Moulton.

Queen City Cinema Club will open early next month and will be open to the public and will offer membership specials.

Queen City Cinema Club will open early next month and will be open to the public and will offer membership specials.

