OLD TOWN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It may be an old mill, but it's about to look new again.

China's ND Paper announced the purchase of the mill earlier this month and on Wednesday, elected officials toured the facility with its new owners.

This gave Old Town leaders, as well as Representative Bruce Poliquin, an opportunity to see the inside of the facility and ask the ND Paper some questions. Especially the commitment to the community.

"We get to talk about their commitment, future commitment." Mayor David Mahan said.

It was an exciting day for the city of Old Town as Wednesday marks the official start of the project. While the mill isn't scheduled to open until early next year, they are taking steps to get it up and running.

"I know for a fact applications are flying in, we have a bunch at city hall already." Mahan said.

In that pool of applicants, officials hope to see some young people.

"Right down the street at the University of Maine -- has a terrific engineering department at Orono -- terrific." Representative Bruce Poliquin, said.

"As far as the pay level, it's higher paying jobs which is very good, it's going to keep the younger group here -- keep 'em in the state, keep 'em in the city." Mahan added.

Some of those students had jobs on the mind last week at the University of Maine's engineering career fair.

"I'd like to work in a paper mill." Sophomore engineering student, Nathan St. Jean said. "I think the process is wildly interesting, like how they bleach the paper and how they take all the components and all that kind of thing. It's crazy."

While Wednesday was an exciting day, there's still plenty of work to be done. Next, those new mill owners will be filing the necessary permits to get it up and running by early next year.

