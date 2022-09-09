'Old Home Days' and other festivities kick off in Levant

The town of Levant begins its yearly “Old Home Days” with a “touch-a-truck” event finishing the weekend with fire works Saturday night.

LEVANT, Maine — For small towns in Maine, community celebrations can be a great way to get everyone together.

Friday night, the town of Levant kicked off their yearly “Old Home Days” celebration with a “touch-a-truck” event at the fire station.

Tomorrow, the town will host a whole list of events including obstacle courses, horseback riding, and a baseball field full of food concessions.

Levant Fire Chief Eric Strout says this event is the perfect way to have fun during a sunny weekend.

“Thinking back the last couple of years, obviously everyone talks about COVID, getting together and seeing friends or family or just a chance to see those you don’t see that often and have a good time. It’s just a great chance, in a small town to have a lot of fun and see those you don’t see all the time.” Said Chief Strout.

Saturday, Sept. 10, will be full of events in Levant starting off in Levant Village.

Levant’s Best Small-Town Parade: Levant Village on Union Street – 11 a.m. This year’s parade will have Anah Shrine Units, wagon’s with veterans, 4-H with horses, cowboys, floats, bikes, and antique vehicles. The Grand Marshall will be Miss Maine Teen USA. Anyone who would like to be in the parade can line up on Blackstream Drive between 9 and 10 a.m.



The community activities this year will be held at Tay Road Ball Field starting at 2:15 p.m.

Levant Rec. Soccer Games – 2:15pm The soccer season kicks off.

Inflatables and games – 3 to 7p.m. Includes an obstacle course, combo bounce house, slide, cornhole and more.

Bungee Trampoline – 3 to 7p.m. There are age and height requirements for this one.

Horseback riding – 3:30 to 6:30pm Horse rides are provided by SirSarg.

Children’s Quarter Fair – 3 to 6 p.m. Carnival games, everyone is promised a prize, and the games are all a quarter.

Concessions Food and Drinks 3 to 7:45p.m Concessions include hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages, soda, chips, doughboys, French fries and more.

Balloon animals and juggling 6 – 8p.m.

The night and activities will all wrap up with a display of fireworks at 8 p.m.