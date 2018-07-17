BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- For the second year, the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor is raffling off 17 doors designed by local artists.

The doors, all salvaged from the dump, have been repurposed as works of art. All doors are on display at the ReStore in Bangor. Five tickets are just $5.

The money raised will go to the Habitat's next project in Old Town this fall.

"We are really hoping people will buy tickets," said Lynn Hempen, executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor. "If you don’t win, the community wins. Because we will be helping three local families get into affordable housing."

The drawing for the doors will happen 3.p.m. Friday. To get your tickets, go to Habitat Doors.

Each door was also sponsored by a local business.

The local artists are Valerie Wallace, Liam Reading, Carol Brooks, Teddi-Jann Covell, Denise Smith, Nancy Tang, Lynn Hempen, Lou James, Josh Alves, Obrianna Cornelius, Sarah Osborne, Asha Fenn, Diana Young, Shelley Sund, Jeannette Larkin, and Michael Weston of Rusted Raven.

© NEWS CENTER Maine