OWLS HEAD — Hundreds of classic car owners and those who hope to be, are gathering in Owls Head this weekend for a chance at a dream car.

The annual antique and classic car auction is the year's biggest fundraiser for the Owls Head Transportation Museum. This year the auction includes close to 300 vehicles, many of them high quality restored classics. However, there are a few more recent models and a few needing restorations.

PHOTOS | Owl's Head Classic Cars

Museum marketing director Sophie Gabrion said there has been a log of interest from potential bidders, with telephone bids expected from Canada and overseas, as well as many other states. She said they are hoping for new records in attendance and sales.

