BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation started the Ohio Street Bridge replacement project on Tuesday. The 6.2 million dollar project is expected to be completed in November 2020.

Maine Department of Transportation officials said they are replacing the Ohio Street Bridge, which carries Ohio Street over I-95 in Bangor, because it is approximately 60 years old and is approaching the end of its useful life.

The Maine D.O.T website stated the demolition would begin this month and will continue through April. During demolition and construction, local traffic, including pedestrians, will be detoured. After the new bridge opens, there will be alternating one-way traffic with flaggers presiding until the project is completed in November 2020.

On Tuesday, the overnight lane shifts began.

“The lane shifts are just that, so there’s no detour when we shift lanes," Maine Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Paul Merrill said. "Drivers may encounter single-lane closures on I-95 Sunday through Thursday between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m."

Complete interstate closures of either the northbound or southbound sides of I-95 may occur Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m."

"Northbound interstate traffic will be detoured using Union Street, Griffin Road, and Broadway. Southbound interstate traffic will be detoured using Broadway, Griffin Road, and Ohio Street," Merrill said. "Drivers should expect frequent partial and full closures of the interstate until the Ohio Street bridge is demolished. We expect the demolition work will be finished by the middle of April. No interstate detours will happen in July or August."

The new structure will include non-corrosive materials to reduce future maintenance needs. The new bridge will also provide an additional 18 inches of clearance for vehicles on the interstate. This $5.9 million project will also add a turning lane on Ohio Street for vehicles turning onto the ramp to travel southbound on I-95. MaineDOT is using some precast concrete bridge substructure elements during construction to expedite the process and minimize the impact to the traveling public.

The schedule for the entire project is:

February 11, 2020 – Overnight lane shifts on I-95 begin

– Overnight lane shifts on I-95 begin February 24, 2020 – Ohio St Bridge closes for bridge demolition

– Ohio St Bridge closes for bridge demolition April 22, 2020 – New bridge construction begins

– New bridge construction begins June 30, 2020 – Overnight paving work on I-95 begins

– Overnight paving work on I-95 begins August 31, 2020 – New Ohio Street Bridge opens

– New Ohio Street Bridge opens October 30, 2020 – Estimated project completion date

