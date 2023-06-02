Ohio train derailment: 'Urgent evacuation notice' issued amid explosion concerns in Columbiana County

Officials warn of a "catastrophic tanker failure," which has the potential to cause a deadly explosion of shrapnel capable of travelling up to a mile.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — An "urgent evacuation notice" was issued Sunday evening by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, East Palestine officials and the Columbia Gas Company for anyone living within a mile of the train derailment.

Since approximately 6:30 p.m., a dramatic temperature change was noticed in a rail car in the wreckage of the crash. Officials warn of a "catastrophic tanker failure," which has the potential to cause a deadly explosion of shrapnel capable of travelling up to a mile in all directions.

At approximately 8 p.m., Gov. Mike DeWine deployed the Ohio National Guard to the area to assist local authorities.

East Palestine officials have successfully evacuated most individuals within the one-mile radius, but said that more than 500 people within the evacuation are have declined to leave their homes.

A statement was released after the evacuation warning by Columbiana County Sheriff McLaughlin and can be seen below.

"The 1 mile evacuation zone in East Palestine is in effect and will be enforced. You may be arrested for 2917.13 Misconduct in an emergency, which is a fourth degree misdemeanor if only adults are in the household, and a first degree misdemeanor if children are in the household. Further charges of endangering children will apply also. There is a high probability of a toxic gas release and or explosion. Again, we will be enforcing the evacuation zone. Please, for your own safety, remove your families from danger.

Thank You for your cooperation in this difficult situation.

Thank You,

Sheriff McLaughlin"

Early Monday morning, the sheriff's office also provided a list of road closures throughout East Palestine where "law enforcement will be present to ensure the area remains safe."

Mayor Trent Conaway of East Palestine declared a state of emergency Saturday, citing a “train derailment with hazardous materials.” Air quality was being monitored throughout a one-mile zone ordered evacuated.

Norfolk Southern said 20 of the more than 100 cars were classified as carrying hazardous materials — defined as cargo that could pose any kind of danger “including flammables, combustibles, or environmental risks.”

Those who need help evacuating the area are asked to call 330-426-4341.