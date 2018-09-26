EDDINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man was killed Wednesday in a house fire in Eddington, fire officials said.

Multiple departments including the Eddington Fire Department responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a home on Pond Road.

Officials did not believe anyone else was home during the fire.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

A state fire marshall arrived on scene at about 3:30 p.m.

