EDDINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man was killed Wednesday in a house fire in Eddington, fire officials said.
Multiple departments including the Eddington Fire Department responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a home on Pond Road.
Officials did not believe anyone else was home during the fire.
The victim's name was not immediately released.
A state fire marshall arrived on scene at about 3:30 p.m.
Photos: Eddington house fire on Pond Road
