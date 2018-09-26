EDDINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man was killed Wednesday in a house fire in Eddington, fire officials said.

Multiple departments including the Eddington Fire Department responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a home on Pond Road.

Officials did not believe anyone else was home during the fire.

Officials confirm there was a fatality in the fire. No name had been released #NEWSCENTERmaine — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) September 26, 2018

The victim's name was not immediately released.

A state fire marshall arrived on scene at about 3:30 p.m.

Photos: Eddington house fire on Pond Road

Photos: Eddington house fire on Pond Road

This story is developing. Check back here or follow Jackie Mundry for the latest.

© NEWS CENTER Maine