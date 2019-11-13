RAYMOND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a 39-year-old man.

Siggi Hodr Averysson was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 10 around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Plains Road and Meadow Road in Raymond where he was dropped off because he had been evicted.

The Sheriff's Office says Averysson had bags of belongings with him and stated he would be camping in the woods but has not had any contact with his family or friends since.

Authorities say Averysson's 4-wheeler is missing from his previous residence at 120 Plains Road.

Anyone with information of Averysson is asked to call, 207.893.2810.

CCSO