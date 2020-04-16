AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta Maine Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly Augusta area woman.

According to a release, Hildegard Rohm should be in the company of her son Walter Rohm. Officials say they are trying to find the two to check on their welfare.

The two could be renting in Hallowell and staying in Augusta.

If you have any information on either of these two people, please contact the Augusta Police Department at (207) 626-2370

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Maine COVID Sitters provide free child care to Maine's health care workers

RELATED: Gov. Mills signs order preventing evictions amid coronavirus

RELATED: There is help available for borrowers who can't pay their student loans due to coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Dog-lovin' hen makes a Maine house her home

RELATED: Investigators looking into cause of the mill explosion in Jay