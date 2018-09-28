LEBANON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The search continues for a missing skydiving instructor, who officials identified Friday as Brett Bickford of Rochester, N.H., after the student with whom he was tandem skydiving landed safely without him.

By Friday morning, the search for the 41-year-old skydiving instructor had turned into a recovery mission because authorities said they did not believe he could have survived the fall they presume he took.

Jim Crouch, Director of Safety and Training for United States Parachute Association (USPA), said in an email that Thursday's accident was "very strange."

Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson, Steve McCausland, said the instructor "fell shortly after jumping out of the plane" with his student partner. Both men were involved in a tandem jump, the spokesperson said, which means they both jumped together and with the same parachute.

The student landed in a designated location at about 2 p.m Thursday, and the search for Bickford began shortly thereafter by foot and by air

A Skydive New England spokesperson in a release called the freefall "uneventful," writing that the student landed without incident but was without his instructor.

Back in 2002, a 24-year-old womanfrom Texas died during a skydive at the same Skydive New England location in Lebanon. Police said the woman was trying to avoid power lines and pulled her chute too quickly. The experienced skydiver plummeted to the ground at around 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Skydive New England has been operating in southern Maine since 1984, according to its website.

Skydive New England has multiple locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine and is a member of the United States Parachute Association (USPA).

The Federal Aviation Administration regulates skydiving, but the USPA disseminates industry safety standards. USPA receives accident reports, and according to its policy, all reports are studied and printed in the publication Parachutist before being destroyed.

USPA only keeps a brief synopsis of accidents but does not keep the names of those involved or locations. In 2017, USPA recorded 24 fatal skydive accidents out of more than 3.2 million jumps, which is an average of 1 death per 133,571 jumps.

Tandem skydiving has an even higher safety rate; over the last ten years, the average is one student fatality for every 500,000 tandem jumps.

The FAA and USPA rely on self-regulation of those within the skydiving community for most of the training and operational requirements they are supposed to complete.

