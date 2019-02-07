MILLINOCKET, Maine — In true fashion of #copsontop, two officers hiked to the summit of Mt. Katahdin last weekend to honor fallen officers.

The Augusta Police Department recognized Sergeant Tori Tracy and Officer Carly Wiggin in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 30.

The Department said this is the third year the two women have taken on Katahdin to recognize the lives lost on the front lines in Maine.

This year, the Department made it to the summit in honor of Maine State Police Det. Ben Campbell.

Campbell was killed in April in a bizarre accident on I-95 when the wheels came off of a logging truck, one hitting him as he stood in the breakdown lane while trying to help a driver.

Tracy carried a rock to the top in honor of Campbell. Wiggin also carried a rock in honor of her friend, Dan, who passed just after Campbell did.

Det. Campbell is survived by his wife and son, who was 6 months old at the time of his death.