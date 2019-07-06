GORHAM, Maine — The founder of O'Donal's Nursery in Gorham has died, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.

Staff announced Royce O'Donal's passing on Friday afternoon.

An obituary on the Nursery's website says O'Donal founded the Nursery in 1960, and devoted 32 years to developing one of the largest retail tree nurseries in Maine.

O'Donal retired in 1992, but he continued to plant and care for trees and shrubs on his property, and to build wooden furniture and birdhouses. “In-the-know” customers sought out these premium plants designated as “Royce’s Choices," the obituary reads.

His son, Jeffrey, purchased the nursery in 2006 and continues his legacy.

"Royce was an intuitive horticulturalist, having an innate ability to grow and prune plants. True one-of-a kind specimen plants came from his yard where they received his intensive care," the obituary reads.

O'Donal served on the advisory committee that set up the horticultural program at Southern Maine Community College.

"Royce spent his next 27 years planting and caring for trees and shrubs on his land, building furniture and bird houses, and spending time with his expanding family.

The high standard Royce set for customer service, quality plants, and the work ethic he espoused will live on at O’Donal’s Nursery and Garden Center under the leadership of his son, Jeffrey O’Donal."

