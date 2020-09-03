OAKLAND, Maine — OAKLAND — The apartment building located at 85 Smithfield Road in Oakland was damaged by fire Sunday morning.

Oakland Fire Chief David Coughlin told the Morning Sentinel that firefighters were dispatched at 11:57 a.m. to the eight-unit building. It is reported that the 12 people who live in the apartment building were evacuated safely but have been displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

RELATED: Proposal to strengthen retired emergency responder benefits advances in Maine

RELATED: WATCH: Driver charged after failing to pull over for emergency vehicle in Wells

RELATED: 7-year-old shot in Waterville reunites with people who saved her life

According to reports firefighters from Belgrade, Sidney, Smithfield and Rome also responded to the call, along with Delta Ambulance.

The fire is believed to have started on an outside porch. The fire extended into two units and the remaining six units have smoke and water damage.The State Fire Marshal was investing the fire Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: Colby College receives generous donation to support some top priorities

RELATED: Connecting communities with a narrow gauge rail

RELATED: Missing Houlton man found safe