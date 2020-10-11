Oakhurst unveils limited-edition Peppermint Mocha Holiday Nog — but it's actually milk

Oakhurst describes the drink as "an indulgent, milk-based beverage made from wholesome milk and blended with cool peppermint and rich chocolate mocha flavors."

MAINE, USA — Oakhurst Dairy announced Tuesday a new, limited-edition flavor to celebrate the holiday season: Peppermint Mocha Holiday Nog.

“Peppermint Mocha has been a seasonal favorite at coffee shops, and we’re excited to offer this fun and festive flavor to our customers, so that they can enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes,” John Bennett, president of Oakhurst Dairy, said. “Whether you’re entertaining with family and friends or looking for a seasonal treat for yourself, this holiday classic is sure to bring the joy of the season.”

According to Oakhurst, the new, limited-edition flavored milk is not an actual eggnog, but rather "an indulgent, milk-based beverage made from wholesome milk and blended with cool peppermint and rich chocolate mocha flavors."

In September, in honor of the fall season, Oakhurst released a limited-edition maple milk.

Sold in quarts, Oakhurst Dairy Peppermint Holiday Nog can be found at local retailers throughout northern New England, including Market Basket and Walmart stores. Prices may vary depending on location and retailer.