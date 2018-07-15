PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- If you looked closely at the dugout during Saturday night's Portland Sea Dogs game, you might have spotted a VIP guest with Portland Mayor, Ethan Strimling.

There, next to the dugout, seated by the field was New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio who rolled in with two shiny black SUVs for the 6 p.m. game.

The two mayors say they have a lot in common on policy and baseball besides supporting the Sea Dogs.

Ironically, both Strimling and DeBlasio root for rivals of their cities' baseball teams.

DeBlasio grew up in Massachusetts and cheers on the Red Sox while Strimling grew up in New York City and is a proud Mets fan.

NEWS CENTER Maine reporter, Dustin Wlodkowski, asked DeBlasio a little about his trip north:

DUSTIN: Let's start with the how, why on Earth are you here?

DE BLASIO: So I have an aunt who lives in Eastport, Maine. I have a long road to go to get up there. She's 91 years-old. I try to get up there a couple times a year. I was on my way there, I called Ethan up and I said, 'I see the sea dogs are playing. Are you around? Let's go check it out.'

DUSTIN: And you're not someone who just rolled in here wearing this [Sea Dogs] hat ...

DE BLASIO: They gave me the hat, but I'm a real Red Sox fan. I was at Fenway last night. I'm a real Red Sox fan but I've always been honest with the people of New York City, that I'm true to the team of my youth.

DUSTIN: So which city is better Portland or Eastport?

DE BLASIO: They're both great cities -- don't try that! They're both great cities. Let me tell you -- you've got a great mayor here -- and I love Portland. Portland's a really exciting place. Eastport is down home., t's a nice mellow place, sort of unspoiled, I love it. There;s lot of Maine that's really something special so I'm happy to be here.

WATCH the rest of our interview with the two mayors above.

