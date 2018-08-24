BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man who allegedly shot and killed three people in June in the Bronx may be hiding out in Maine, according to police.

The New York Police Department has received tips that Sam Cross may be in Maine.

Cross is wanted in the connection of the shooting deaths of three people on June 21, in the Bronx.

Brewer Police shared Cross's information on Friday, Aug. 24. Cross is described as an African American man, 5'9", weighting 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

There is up to a $10,000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts and the triple homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-8477.

