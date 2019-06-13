AUGUSTA, Maine — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged on four counts of aggravated trafficking and violations of release, according to the Augusta Police Department.

Police used a search warrant at an apartment on 58 River Street around 2:30 p.m. on June 12. The search followed an ongoing criminal investigation after Augusta detectives got a number of tips regarding alleged drug activities at that home.

As a result of the search, police say Corey Leak, 34, of Manhattan, New York was arrested. His bail was set at $30,000.

Police say Leak had an undisclosed amount of drugs and cash at the time of his arrest.